David Hockney's 'The Splash' sells for 23 million pounds in London

Reuters India Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ()
David Hockney's Los Angeles pool painting "The Splash" fetched 23.1 million pounds at a sale on London on Tuesday, auctioneers Sotheby's said, compared with a pre-sale estimate of 20 to 30 million pounds.
