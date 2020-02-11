Global  

Hilary Swank's 'P.S. I Love You' Is Getting a Sequel

Just Jared Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ()
P.S. I Love You will forever be one of the most romantic and heartbreaking movies of all time – and it’s getting a sequel movie. The original 2007 movie, which starred Hilary Swank and Gerard Butler, centered on Holly, a widow who discovers that her late husband has left her 10 messages intended to help [...]
Credit: Movie Trailer News
News video: Emma Roberts, Hilary Swank, Betty Gilpin In 'The Hunt' New Trailer

Emma Roberts, Hilary Swank, Betty Gilpin In 'The Hunt' New Trailer 01:39

 Ethan Suplee, J.C. MacKenzie, Emma Roberts, Hilary Swank, Betty Gilpin and more star in this new trailer for 'The Hunt'. Twelve strangers wake up in a clearing. They don't know where they are, or how they got there. They don't know they've been chosen - for a very specific purpose - The Hunt. This...

Recent related videos from verified sources

The Hunt Movie trailer [Video]The Hunt Movie trailer

The Hunt Movie trailer HD (2020) synopsis: Twelve strangers wake up in a clearing. They don't know where they are, or how they got there. They don't know they've been chosen ... for a very specific..

Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com     Duration: 01:31

The Hunt - Official New Trailer [Video]The Hunt - Official New Trailer

Check out the official new trailer for The Hunt starring Ike Barinholtz, Betty Gilpin, Emma Roberts, Justin Hartley and Hilary Swank! Release Date: March 13, 2020 The Hunt is an action thriller..

Credit: FanReviews     Duration: 01:31

