Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ( 52 minutes ago )

R&B singer Tinashe has a lot of poplar crooners on her mind. The high-profile entertainer recently pulled through for a game of “Song Association” crooning 6LACK, Janet Jackson and more. Watch and comment below!



The post Watch: Tinashe Channels Her Inner 6LACK, Janet Jackson + More In New Song Association Game appeared first on . R&B singer Tinashe has a lot of poplar crooners on her mind. The high-profile entertainer recently pulled through for a game of “Song Association” crooning 6LACK, Janet Jackson and more. Watch and comment below!The post Watch: Tinashe Channels Her Inner 6LACK, Janet Jackson + More In New Song Association Game appeared first on . 👓 View full article

