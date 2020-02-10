Global  

Donald Trump's Son Eric Blames 'Smug Elitists' Like Brad Pitt for Oscars Low Ratings

AceShowbiz Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ()
Commenting on the 2020 Academy Awards ratings which hit an all-time low, the second son of the president calls out the 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' actor and others for their political speeches at the ceremony.
News video: Oscar-winner Brad Pitt on impeachment trial: I'm very disappointed with this week

Oscar-winner Brad Pitt on impeachment trial: I'm very disappointed with this week 00:43

 Oscar-winner Brad Pitt insisted he wrote his own acceptance speeches during his memorable awards season run. Pitt was also asked about his political comments during his acceptance speech. The actor indicated he was unhappy at how Donald Trump's impeachment trial was handled.

Eric Trump calls Brad Pitt a 'smug elitist' after his Oscars speech on Trump impeachment

Brad Pitt's politically charged acceptance speech at the Academy Awards didn't score him any brownie points with the Trumps.
USATODAY.com

Eric Trump calls Brad Pitt a 'smug elitist' after actor references impeachment trial in Oscars speech

Hollywood star said he was 'really disappointed' by Senate proceedings
Independent Also reported by •Tamworth Herald

