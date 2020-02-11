Global  

Jussie Smollett's Lawyer Releases a Scathing Statement After Indictment

Just Jared Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ()
Jussie Smollett‘s lawyer is speaking out following his indictment earlier in the day. “After more than five months of investigation, the Office of the Special Prosecutor has not found any evidence of wrongdoing whatsoever related to the dismissal of the charges against Mr. Smollett,” Tina Glandian shared with press this afternoon (February 11), after Jussie [...]
News video: Jussie Smollett charged anew with making false reports to Chicago police in hate-crime hoax

Jussie Smollett charged anew with making false reports to Chicago police in hate-crime hoax 00:33

 Former “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett was charged on Tuesday in a six-count indictment. He's accused of falsely claiming to Chicago police that he had been the victim of a hate crime. The indictment came nearly a year after Cook County prosecutors dropped earlier charges accusing Smollet of...

