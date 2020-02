Sandra Bullock Talks About the Struggles of Being a Parent, Wants Her Kids to Go to College 'Down the Street' Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Sandra Bullock might be heading back to college with her kids. During her conversation with Jennifer Aniston for Interview magazine, the 55-year-old actress and Jen chatted about the concerns she had about the world through Louis, 10, and Laila‘s, 7, eyes. “I look at everyone who is trying to raise kids, and I go, ‘How [...] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Recent related news from verified sources Sandra Bullock Gives Rare Glimpse Into Motherhood During Interview With Jennifer Aniston Sandra Bullock is opening up about life with her two kids. The Oscar winner, who is mom to son Louis, 10, and Laila, 8, shared personal details about her private...

E! Online 10 hours ago





Tweets about this