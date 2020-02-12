Olivia Wilde Has an Idea to Increase Women's Presence in Filmmaking
Wednesday, 12 February 2020 () Olivia Wilde wears a bold pink sweater to the 2020 MAKERS Conference on Tuesday (February 11) in Los Angeles. While in conversation with Katie Couric, the 35-year-old actress and director opened up about her ideas to bring more women to sets and hiring them over seasoned men. “In order to change those numbers, we have [...]
Olivia Wilde, Actress, Director & Activist, talks to Kara Swisher, Host of “Recode Decode” and “Pivot” Podcasts, Vox Media Podcast Network, about her directorial debut "Booksmart" and bringing authentic women’s stories to the big screen.