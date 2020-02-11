Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Jennifer Aniston Arrives for 51st Birthday Party with BFF Courteney Cox

Jennifer Aniston Arrives for 51st Birthday Party with BFF Courteney Cox

Just Jared Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ()
Jennifer Aniston keeps a low profile while heading into the Sunset Tower Hotel for her birthday party on Tuesday night (February 11) in West Hollywood, Calif. The 51-year-old actress celebrated her 50th birthday with a star-studded party at the same venue exactly one year ago. Jen‘s Friends co-star Courteney Cox was also spotted heading inside [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Zoom.in STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Jennifer Aniston's 5 best beauty tips

Jennifer Aniston's 5 best beauty tips 01:51

 The actress is turning 51 and here's how she stays eternally youthful.

Recent related videos from verified sources

8-year-old girl has Birthday party at Target [Video]8-year-old girl has Birthday party at Target

An 8-year-old girl had her Birthday party at Target in Atlanta.

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 01:01Published

Mom Surprises Daughter On Birthday [Video]Mom Surprises Daughter On Birthday

This woman was celebrating her birthday with her friends. As a surprise, her mother came to her birthday party. The woman became overwhelmed and cried tears of joy. She rushed towards her mother and..

Credit: Jukin Media     Duration: 01:57Published


Recent related news from verified sources

See Which Celebs Attended Jennifer Aniston's Birthday Party!

Jennifer Aniston has so many famous friends coming to celebrate her special day. The Friends actress, who turned 51 on Tuesday (February 11), celebrated with a...
Just Jared Also reported by •E! OnlineIndependentFOXNews.comTMZ.comTIMEBelfast Telegraph

Happy Birthday Jennifer Aniston: Matthew Perry, Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow wish their FRIENDS co-star

It's Jennifer Aniston's birthday and we cannot keep calm. The actress clock 51 super hot years and has an equally HAWT birthday post to celebrate her special...
Bollywood Life Also reported by •DNAJust JaredFOXNews.comTMZ.comWorldNews

You Might Like


Tweets about this

lady_martine

☆★ Martine ★☆ RT @JustJared: Jennifer Aniston is celebrating her 51st birthday tonight at the same venue where she had last year's star-studded party - s… 6 days ago

JUNIOR_RD15

↗ChampagnePapi ↖ Jennifer Aniston Arrives for 51st Birthday Party with BFF Courteney Cox https://t.co/A6Rieh9dOi 1 week ago

gossip_dept

Gossip Department Jennifer Aniston Arrives for 51st Birthday Party with BFF Courteney Cox https://t.co/a0qzJyc0Fq https://t.co/Wrmnb6sLI2 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.