TMZ Accused of Disrespecting 'Parasite' Cast and Idol Group A.C.E With Racist Overtones Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

The entertainment news outlet has come under fire after it appears to mock the film's actors who don't speak English and mistakes A.C.E's members as members of BTS. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this AceShowbiz TMZ Accused of Disrespecting 'Parasite' Cast and Idol Group A.C.E With Racist Overtones https://t.co/jLOeeiyEyS https://t.co/fWtXPo4qkS 2 hours ago