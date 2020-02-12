Global  

Irrfan Khan is finally back with Angrezi Medium, a film that promises to be high on entertainment and emotions

Mid-Day Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ()
In 2017, the always-reliable Irrfan Khan gave us a charming story about greed and education in the form of Hindi Medium. It was a delightful take on how education is more about commerce than care in today's greedy times. And given how families connect with such relatable and rousing stories, it was a smash-hit at the...
Angrezi Medium: ‘Mere sharir ke andar kuch unwanted mehman baithe hue hain,’ says Irrfan Khan in a heartfelt video

Coming back to Angrezi Medium, it is a sequel to the Hindi Medium but with a different story altogether. It stars Irrfan, Radhika Madan, Kareena Kapoor Khan,...
Bollywood Life Also reported by •Indian Express

Irrfan's message leaves fans emotional

Ahead of the trailer release, Irrfan Khan shared a new heartwarming voice message along with the glimpses from his upcoming film 'Angrezi Medium'. The...
IndiaTimes


harshajain1311

Harsha Jain This is such an exciting news!! I love what kind of versatality Irrfan Khan shows!! Finally a comeback after strugg… https://t.co/YdaoDVvB5k 2 hours ago

YankaAgnihotri

Priyanka Agnihotri RT @mid_day: #IrrfanKhan Is Finally Back With #AngreziMedium, A Film That Promises To Be High On Entertainment And Emotions @Irrfank #Kare… 4 hours ago

mid_day

mid-day #IrrfanKhan Is Finally Back With #AngreziMedium, A Film That Promises To Be High On Entertainment And Emotions… https://t.co/1DbcCWdNwD 6 hours ago

