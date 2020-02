Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ( 5 days ago )

Filmmaker Aanand L Rai on Wednesday said he will be presenting actors Dhanush, Sara Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar in a never seen before avatar in his next directorial Atrangi Re. The film, which reunites Dhanush and Aanand after their 2013 critical hit Raanjhanaa, will feature Akshay in a "special role". Sara is playing the female... 👓 View full article