He-Man Dharmendra all set to launch a restaurant called He Man on Valentine's Day

Mid-Day Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ()
Bollywood icon Dharmendra is coming up with a new farm-to-fork restaurant named He-Man, which will be inaugurated on Valentine's Day. The veteran superstar took to Instagram on Wednesday morning to announce his new venture.

This is Dharmendra's second restaurant after the popular Garam Dharam Dhaba. He-Man will open on the...
