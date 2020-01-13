Zayn Malik Fans Launch #FREEZAYN Campaign

Global  

Clash Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ()
*Zayn Malik* fans have launched a huge #FREEZAYN online campaign.

The pop icon's 2018 album 'Icarus Falls' marked his maturation, a broad, wide-ranging 27 track affair.

Since then new material has been thin on the ground, leading to speculation from his huge army of fans.

Last night - February 11th - speculation began mounting that Zayn was unhappy with his label, causing a whirlwind on social media.



#FREEZAYN zayn malik's label, RCA and the higher up aka SONY have been continuously sabotaging zayn. first, they didn't even send physical copies of his sophomore album to stores and now, we just found out they have sending zayn's vocals to other artists without his consent. pic.twitter.com/lsP3i6Kj2t

— ͏inactive due to exams (@BEFOURDIESEL) February 12, 2020

The hashtag #FREEZAYN started emerging globally, sparking thousands of messages.



[email protected] fans are trying to trend #FREEZAYN following a massive mishap with issuing consent of a song release. Sources are reporting RCA has sent Malik’s vocals to producers in the past without his knowledge and tried to release a remix without the singer’s consent

— chart data (@zayndata1) February 12, 2020

Zayn Malik himself seemed to pick up on this, posting:



Yo! thank you so much for letting me know about this.
I do not have any new collaborations coming so please just keep checking here for any news. You know you will always be the first to know. Spread the word ... big love

— zayn (@zaynmalik) February 12, 2020

But perhaps Zayn Malik has other matters to attend to - he seems to be back together with Gigi Hadid.

Photo Credit: *Nabil*

Related: *The Right Direction - Zayn Malik Interviewed*

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.

