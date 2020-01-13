Zayn Malik Fans Launch #FREEZAYN Campaign

Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

After rumours about a botched release...



*Zayn Malik* fans have launched a huge #FREEZAYN online campaign.



The pop icon's 2018 album 'Icarus Falls' marked his maturation, a broad, wide-ranging 27 track affair.



Since then new material has been thin on the ground, leading to speculation from his huge army of fans.



Last night - February 11th - speculation began mounting that Zayn was unhappy with his label, causing a whirlwind on social media.







#FREEZAYN zayn malik's label, RCA and the higher up aka SONY have been continuously sabotaging zayn. first, they didn't even send physical copies of his sophomore album to stores and now, we just found out they have sending zayn's vocals to other artists without his consent. pic.twitter.com/lsP3i6Kj2t



— ͏inactive due to exams (@BEFOURDIESEL) February 12, 2020



The hashtag #FREEZAYN started emerging globally, sparking thousands of messages.











— chart data (@zayndata1) February 12, 2020



Zayn Malik himself seemed to pick up on this, posting:







Yo! thank you so much for letting me know about this.

I do not have any new collaborations coming so please just keep checking here for any news. You know you will always be the first to know. Spread the word ... big love



— zayn (@zaynmalik) February 12, 2020



But perhaps Zayn Malik has other matters to attend to - he seems to be back together with Gigi Hadid.



Photo Credit: *Nabil*



