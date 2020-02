Intervention Confirmed? Trump Congratulates Bill Barr For Taking Over ‘Totally Out of Control’ Case Against Roger Stone

Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ( 18 hours ago )

President *Donald Trump* seemed to admit in a tweet that Attorney General *Bill Barr* intervened in the case against his former adviser, *Roger Stone*. President *Donald Trump* seemed to admit in a tweet that Attorney General *Bill Barr* intervened in the case against his former adviser, *Roger Stone*. 👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend