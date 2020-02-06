CNN’s John Berman Shades Iowa and New Hampshire: ‘Had to Use the Whiteboard … Literally!’

Global  

Mediaite Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ()
John Berman provided some dry commentary on the whiteness of Iowa and New Hampshire by quipping that in order to discuss the electorate in those early Democratic primary states, polling analyst Harry Enten "had to use the whiteboard... literally and figuratively!"
News video: Bernie Sanders Leads in Final New Hampshire Poll

Bernie Sanders Leads in Final New Hampshire Poll 00:55

 Bernie Sanders Leads in Final New Hampshire Poll The CNN tracking poll was conducted by the University of New Hampshire Survey Center. According to the poll, the Vermont Senator is backed by 29 percent of likely primary voters. 22 percent of likely voters are behind Pete Buttigieg. The poll shows Joe...

Warren's Suffers Big Loss [Video]Warren's Suffers Big Loss

Sen. Elizabeth Warren fell far behind Sen. Bernie Sanders and other top contenders in the New Hampshire primary on Tuesday. Her fall came despite heavy campaigning in New Hampshire, which neighbors..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:34Published

Presidential Candidate Pete Buttigieg Speaks With KDKA [Video]Presidential Candidate Pete Buttigieg Speaks With KDKA

With two primary states in Iowa and New Hampshire in the rearview mirror, former South Bend, Indiana mayor Pete Buttigieg finds himself near the front of the pack. He spoke with KDKA's Rick Dayton the..

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 03:23Published


Recent related news from verified sources

CNN’s John Berman Goes After Don Jr. Over ‘Appalling’ Instagram Post Calling Mitt Romney a ‘P*ssy’

CNN’s John Berman was appalled by an Instagram post that called Mitt Romney a “pussy” that was posted by Donald Trump, Jr in the hours that followed the...
Mediaite

Where the Democrats stand after Iowa, New Hampshire

With New Hampshire and Iowa behind them, the Democratic primary candidates are focusing on how they will win the rest of the country. Pete Buttigieg and Bernie...
CBS News Also reported by •NPRWorldNewsFOXNews.com

