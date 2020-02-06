CNN’s John Berman Shades Iowa and New Hampshire: ‘Had to Use the Whiteboard … Literally!’
Wednesday, 12 February 2020 () John Berman provided some dry commentary on the whiteness of Iowa and New Hampshire by quipping that in order to discuss the electorate in those early Democratic primary states, polling analyst Harry Enten "had to use the whiteboard... literally and figuratively!"
Bernie Sanders Leads in Final New Hampshire Poll The CNN tracking poll was conducted by the University of New Hampshire Survey Center. According to the poll, the Vermont Senator is backed by 29 percent of likely primary voters. 22 percent of likely voters are behind Pete Buttigieg. The poll shows Joe...
With two primary states in Iowa and New Hampshire in the rearview mirror, former South Bend, Indiana mayor Pete Buttigieg finds himself near the front of the pack. He spoke with KDKA's Rick Dayton the..
Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh Duration: 03:23Published
With New Hampshire and Iowa behind them, the Democratic primary candidates are focusing on how they will win the rest of the country. Pete Buttigieg and Bernie... CBS News Also reported by •NPR •WorldNews •FOXNews.com
