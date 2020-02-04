Global  

Kate Middleton Makes New Animal Friends During Surprise Farm Visit

E! Online Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ()
Kate Middleton is a true animal lover. The Duchess of Cambridge proved this to be true during her surprise visit to the Ark Open Farm in Newtownards, Northern Ireland on...
Recent related videos from verified sources

Kate holds snake during visit to open farm [Video]Kate holds snake during visit to open farm

The Duchess of Cambridge holds a corn snake during her trip to Northern Ireland. Kate was meeting young children during a visit to the Ark Open Farm in Co Down. In a one-stop solo visit to Northern..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:53Published

Kate Middleton Appears to Make Friends with a Snake [Video]Kate Middleton Appears to Make Friends with a Snake

Kate Middleton is continuing her tour to discuss her new early childhood study by making an unannounced visit to Northern Ireland! Buzz60’s Keri Lumm shares more about her visit and encounter with a..

Credit: Buzz60     Duration: 01:04Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Kate Middleton & Prince William Treat Themselves To Ice Cream During South Wales Seaside Visit!

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge (aka Kate Middleton) and Prince William brave the wind as they arrive at the RNLI lifeboat station on Mumbles Pier on Tuesday...
Just Jared

