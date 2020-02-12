'Night Court' actress Paula Kelly dead at 77

Global  

Paula Kelly, an actress who earned Emmy nominations for roles on NBC’s 1980s sitcom "Night Court" and 1989 ABC miniseries "The Women of Brewster Place," died February 8 in Whittier, Calif., from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. She was 77.
