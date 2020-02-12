Paula Kelly, an actress who earned Emmy nominations for roles on NBC’s 1980s sitcom "Night Court" and 1989 ABC miniseries "The Women of Brewster Place," died February 8 in Whittier, Calif., from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. She was 77.

You Might Like

Tweets about this warlock012 'Night Court' actress Paula Kelly dead at 77 https://t.co/QPSPDsX1ff https://t.co/BkZbfWGxYB 17 minutes ago Drake The Type To "'Night Court' actress Paula Kelly dead at 77" https://t.co/09UXHVp6il https://t.co/axcBPZC79b 32 minutes ago Randette Brown Longtime actress Paula Kelly dies at 77 https://t.co/8KWv5OL77S 38 minutes ago THV11 Paula Kelly, star of 'Night Court' and 'Women of Brewster Place,' dead at 77 https://t.co/ZgxZgQhcbN https://t.co/kNnRG7KgY4 40 minutes ago Ryan Mills 'Night Court' actress Paula Kelly dead at 77 - Fox News https://t.co/hSalGkkkeZ https://t.co/WlkJxBrAEa 55 minutes ago CHET DAY ‘Night Court’ actress Paula Kelly dead at 77 https://t.co/HIQM93ULFb https://t.co/19wOdi3TGy 1 hour ago David Schlosser What an amazing talent RIP Paula Kelly https://t.co/ZFKk79k849 1 hour ago Doveish "'Night Court' actress Paula Kelly dead at 77" via FOX NEWS https://t.co/RT1teXCegv https://t.co/lPTNe0j3ZZ 1 hour ago