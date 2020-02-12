"The French Dispatch" - cast: Saoirse Ronan, Timothee Chalamet, Benicio del Toro, Jeffrey Wright, Bill Murray, Tilda Swinton, Lea Seydoux, Frances McDormand, Henry Winkler, Adrien Brody, Bob Balaban, Mathieu Amalric, Lyna Khoudri, Stephen Park, Owen Wils

Georgette Bakas There are so many people who think this is Saoirse Ronan’s first Wes Anderson film. They’re missing out. Watch The… https://t.co/0inUVYmkAW 1 week ago

sagar sharma RT @KomalNahta: Presenting the exciting trailer of Wes Anderson's 'THE FRENCH DISPATCH' https://t.co/Kjom6dPjoz Starring a stellar ensem… 1 week ago

syncopyfilm bizz Presenting the exciting trailer of Wes Anderson's 'THE FRENCH DISPATCH' https://t.co/wt6LBx3iKk Starring a stell… https://t.co/UF5WSG7Mh4 1 week ago

Cinespeaks Presenting the exciting trailer of Wes Anderson's 'THE FRENCH DISPATCH' https://t.co/6lNts2bu5q Starring a stell… https://t.co/6YR85ahQZi 1 week ago

Pranav RT @rameshlaus: Presenting the exciting trailer of Wes Anderson's 'THE FRENCH DISPATCH' https://t.co/yEW1Leg6Lv Starring a stellar ensem… 1 week ago

Cinema Bugz Presenting the exciting trailer of Wes Anderson's 'THE FRENCH DISPATCH' https://t.co/swq9hsmWHm Starring a stell… https://t.co/3NnnxsDgzo 1 week ago

Ramesh Bala Presenting the exciting trailer of Wes Anderson's 'THE FRENCH DISPATCH' https://t.co/yEW1Leg6Lv Starring a stell… https://t.co/Ejo02tQsLZ 1 week ago