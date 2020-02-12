Wendell Rodricks passes away: Soni Razdan, Sona Mahapatra, Shruti Seth mourn fashion designer's death

Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Well known fashion designer Wendell Rodricks passed away on Wednesday evening following a prolonged illness. He was 60 years old.



*Speaking to IANS on Wednesday*, Nilakanth Halarnkar, BJP MLA from the Thivim Assembly constituency and a longtime associate of the 60-year-old designer confirmed his death. "Yes, it is true. He... 👓 View full article

