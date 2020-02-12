Global  

Wendell Rodricks passes away: Soni Razdan, Sona Mahapatra, Shruti Seth mourn fashion designer's death

Mid-Day Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ()
Well known fashion designer Wendell Rodricks passed away on Wednesday evening following a prolonged illness. He was 60 years old.

*Speaking to IANS on Wednesday*, Nilakanth Halarnkar, BJP MLA from the Thivim Assembly constituency and a longtime associate of the 60-year-old designer confirmed his death. "Yes, it is true. He...
Award-winning fashion designer Wendell Rodricks dies in Goa

Deputy Superintendent of Police, Mapusa, Gajanan Prabhudesai confirmed the death of Rodricks. "The cause of his death is being ascertained and a police team has...
Zee News Also reported by •Hindu

VasudhaDinesh

Vasudha dinesh RT @ANI: Fashion designer Wendell Rodricks passes away in Goa. (file pic) https://t.co/fAZDmDd5sC 24 seconds ago

Showsha_in

𝐒𝐡𝐨𝐰𝐬𝐡𝐚 RT @news18dotcom: Find out more in today's showbiz recap. https://t.co/ipg29axFyR 56 seconds ago

news18dotcom

News18.com Find out more in today's showbiz recap. https://t.co/ipg29axFyR 1 minute ago

prudentgoa

Prudent Media Padma Shri & renowned fashion designer Wendell Rodricks passes away at his Colvale residence #Goa #fashiondesigner… https://t.co/hQigkDY2WQ 2 minutes ago

nowme_datta

Naomi Datta https://t.co/visoikWhzs . So shocking & sudden! RIP. 4 minutes ago

pinkvilla

Pinkvilla Designer Wendell Rodricks passes away: Neha Dhupia, Madhur Bhandarkar & others offer their condolences -… https://t.co/yIHmDOYpO2 6 minutes ago

IshaniDg

Ishani Duttagupta RT @dna: Designer #WendellRodricks passes away at 59 in Goa, family sources confirm https://t.co/KGxL1uAcGC 7 minutes ago

TrendingAtoZ

Trending A to Z Fashion designer Wendell Rodricks passes away at the age of 59 - Times of India - https://t.co/IHM0yO0w1J 10 minutes ago

