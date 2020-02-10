Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Dakota Johnson & Olivia Colman to Star in Maggie Gyllenhaal's Directorial Debut!

Dakota Johnson & Olivia Colman to Star in Maggie Gyllenhaal's Directorial Debut!

Just Jared Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ()
Maggie Gyllenhaal‘s directorial debut, The Lost Daughter, is shaping up to have an A-list cast including Dakota Johnson and Oscar winner Olivia Colman! Also set to star at Peter Sarsgaard and Jessie Buckley, with more likely to be revealed at a later time. The film follows a college professor (Colman) whose own psychological trauma begins [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Olivia Colman Charms At The Oscars… Again

Olivia Colman Charms At The Oscars… Again 01:13

 Olivia Colman was 2019 Best Actress winner at the Oscars. As she returned to the stage as a presenter, the actress joked that winning her trophy was 'the best night of my husband's life... and I've given birth three times.' The 46-year-old was back onstage at Los Angeles' Dolby Theatre this Sunday to...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Olivia Colman's nervous hairdresser [Video]Olivia Colman's nervous hairdresser

Olivia Colman's hairdresser was terrified of giving her a dramatic new look just hours before the Oscars.

Credit: Bang Media World     Duration: 00:49Published

Olivia Colman delivers legendary Oscars speech [Video]Olivia Colman delivers legendary Oscars speech

"Last year was the best night of my husband's life." —Oscar winner Olivia Colman

Credit: Mashable Studio     Duration: 00:56Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Olivia Colman Jokes Her Oscars Win Was the 'Best Night' of Her Husband's Life - Watch!

Olivia Colman is back at the Oscars and she’s once again bringing the laughs! The 46-year-old actress took to the stage to present the award for Best Actor at...
Just Jared

You Might Like


Tweets about this

luhnsonvitiello

Dak RT @ThePlaylist: Maggie Gyllenhaal To Make Directorial Debut With ‘The Lost Daughter’ Starring Olivia Colman, Dakota Johnson & More https:/… 24 seconds ago

DJDavidNewsroom

DJ David Newsroom ‘The Lost Daughter’: Olivia Colman, Jessie Buckley, Dakota Johnson & Peter Sarsgaard Set For Magg... https://t.co/FIWvRrUj6q via @YahooEnt 26 seconds ago

daklovers

lane loves dak. RT @TheAVClub: Maggie Gyllenhaal recruits Olivia Colman and Dakota Johnson for her directorial debut https://t.co/JI8TCAgjAW https://t.co/X… 27 seconds ago

cata555555555

✨CATA✨ RT @DEADLINE: ‘The Lost Daughter’: Olivia Colman, Jessie Buckley, Dakota Johnson & Peter Sarsgaard Set For Maggie Gyllenhaal’s EFM-Bound Di… 28 seconds ago

TXRainWitch

D. Darko RT @EW: Olivia Colman, Dakota Johnson, more join Maggie Gyllenhaal's Lost Daughter movie https://t.co/wEgHVGK0cJ 37 seconds ago

FlRSTCOW

j*sh o'c*nnor propagandist RT @jbuckleycom: 📌 ‘The Lost Daughter’: Olivia Colman, Jessie Buckley, Dakota Johnson & Peter Sarsgaard Set For Maggie Gyllenhaal’s EFM-Bou… 1 minute ago

cokeseero

toni pepperoni future fave movie incoming https://t.co/DvOfuRQbjE via @variety 2 minutes ago

jbuckleycom

Jessie Buckley Fan 📌 ‘The Lost Daughter’: Olivia Colman, Jessie Buckley, Dakota Johnson & Peter Sarsgaard Set For Maggie Gyllenhaal’s… https://t.co/0CoukcvQUN 3 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.