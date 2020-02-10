Dakota Johnson & Olivia Colman to Star in Maggie Gyllenhaal's Directorial Debut!

Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Maggie Gyllenhaal‘s directorial debut, The Lost Daughter, is shaping up to have an A-list cast including Dakota Johnson and Oscar winner Olivia Colman! Also set to star at Peter Sarsgaard and Jessie Buckley, with more likely to be revealed at a later time. The film follows a college professor (Colman) whose own psychological trauma begins [...] 👓 View full article

