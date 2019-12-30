Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Under Armor Gear’s Samsung Galaxy Watch + Apple Watch Rugged New Straps Are The Perfect Last-Minute V-Day Gifts

Under Armor Gear’s Samsung Galaxy Watch + Apple Watch Rugged New Straps Are The Perfect Last-Minute V-Day Gifts

SOHH Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ()
Under Armor Gear’s Samsung Galaxy Watch + Apple Watch Rugged New Straps Are The Perfect Last-Minute V-Day GiftsValentine’s Day is officially less than 48 hours away – no cap. Fortunately, the Internet is always open and pumping out must-have gifts for everyone looking to do it bigger than chocolate and flowers in 2020.  In an effort to turn horrendous frowns upside down, tech accessory giant Under Armor Gear has come through with […]

The post Under Armor Gear’s Samsung Galaxy Watch + Apple Watch Rugged New Straps Are The Perfect Last-Minute V-Day Gifts appeared first on .
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: ABC - Published < > Embed
News video: Dre and Bow Decide to Do a No-Gift Valentine's Day

Dre and Bow Decide to Do a No-Gift Valentine's Day 01:27

 After revealing that they never like each other's gifts, Dre (Anthony Anderson) and Bow (Tracee Ellis Ross) decide to skip the gifts altogether and spend the money they would have spent on gifts on a nice dinner for themselves. From 'The Gauntlet,' season 6, episode 15 of black-ish. Watch black-ish...

Recent related videos from verified sources

POLL: Americans love Valentine's Day more than Christmas [Video]POLL: Americans love Valentine's Day more than Christmas

More than four in five Americans get genuinely excited about Valentine's Day — even more so than Christmas, according to new research.A poll of 2,000 Americans found this Hallmark holiday tops the..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:05Published

Wearable tech is the latest trend taking over the gym [Video]Wearable tech is the latest trend taking over the gym

Smartwatches are changing the way you work out

Credit: In The Know Trending [AOL.com]     Duration: 00:39Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Samsung updates the almost five-year-old Gear S2 to improve battery life

Unless it's an Apple Watch, you don't usually expect a wearable like the Samsung Gear S2 to get more than two to three years of software support, which is what...
engadget

Valentine’s Day Gift Ideas: Lowest Price on Apple Watch Series 5, $25 off Kindle, 15 Percent Off Dove Candy Hearts

Valentine’s Day Gift Ideas: Lowest Price on Apple Watch Series 5, $25 off Kindle, 15 Percent Off Dove Candy HeartsValentine's Day is right around the corner, making this weekend a perfect time to shop for gifts for your loved ones. Win their heart this year with a new Apple...
ExtremeTech

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.