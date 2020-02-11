Global  

Sophie Turner Is Pregnant, Expecting First Child with Joe Jonas (Exclusive)

Just Jared Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ()
Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are expecting their first child together, multiple sources confirm exclusively to JustJared.com! The 23-year-old actress is pregnant with the couple’s first child, and has been facing some pregnancy rumors lately that we can confirm are true. “The couple is keeping things very hush hush but their friends and family are [...]
