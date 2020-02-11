Sophie Turner Is Pregnant, Expecting First Child with Joe Jonas (Exclusive)

Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are expecting their first child together, multiple sources confirm exclusively to JustJared.com! The 23-year-old actress is pregnant with the couple’s first child, and has been facing some pregnancy rumors lately that we can confirm are true. “The couple is keeping things very hush hush but their friends and family are [...] 👓 View full article

