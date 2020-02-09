Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Sarah Sanders Destroys New York Billionaire For ‘Offensive’ Language and Problems With Women

Sarah Sanders Destroys New York Billionaire For ‘Offensive’ Language and Problems With Women

Mediaite Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ()
Former White House press secretary *Sarah Huckabee Sanders* had some very tough words for the "offensive and atrocious" language that has come from a certain rich person from New York who has problems with women and African Americans.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Isle of Dogs: Westminster Kennel Club show opens in New York

Thousands of dogs from 20 countries will compete in this year's annual Westminster Kennel Club show in New York, which opens Sunday and culminates with the...
Reuters

Backstreet Boys Become a Barbershop Quartet for 'Thong Song' Performance with Jimmy Fallon

Did you ever think you’d get to see the Backstreet Boys perform the Sisqo hit “Thong Song?” Well, now you can! The boy band joined Jimmy Fallon for a...
Just Jared


Tweets about this

peaceischrist

mary christie The Unborn are HUMAN RT @Mediaite: Sarah Sanders Destroys New York Billionaire For 'Offensive' Language and Problems With Women https://t.co/oT1bZXyuoY 4 minutes ago

Mannyotiko

Manny Otiko Sarah Sanders Destroys New York Billionaire For 'Offensive' Language and Problems With Women https://t.co/YPS0E2aHf0 via @mediaite 26 minutes ago

EsqGrumpy

🍑GrumpyEsq. https://t.co/5qNtGX4U2L As long as Bloomberg keeps his offensive terms to "crooked; lil'; shithole; pussy; bitch… https://t.co/enud8FWKM4 37 minutes ago

PumpkinFish1

pumpkin fish Sarah Sanders Destroys New York Billionaire For 'Offensive' Language and Problems With Women https://t.co/AmmjVTtdjG via @mediaite 43 minutes ago

Mediaite

Mediaite Sarah Sanders Destroys New York Billionaire For 'Offensive' Language and Problems With Women https://t.co/oT1bZXyuoY 57 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.