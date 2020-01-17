Rick Moranis to Return to Acting for First Time Since 1997 with 'Honey, I Shrunk the Kids' Movie!

Rick Moranis is returning to acting for the sequel to the 1989 blockbuster Honey, I Shrunk the Kids! The 66-year-old actor has starred in a few versions of the film in addition to the 1989 movie. He made the 1992 hit Honey, I Blew Up the Kid and the 1997 film Honey, We Shrunk Ourselves [...]

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Edge of the Axe Movie Edge of the Axe Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: From cult Spanish filmmaker José Ramón Larraz (Vampyres, Symptoms) comes this long-neglected late 80s slasher classic, finally unleashed on Blu-ray.. Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com Duration: 01:35Published on January 17, 2020 Taiki Waititi In Talks to Develop 'Star Wars,' Charlize Theron's Kids on Her Oscar Noms & More | THR News Taika Waititi is in talks to develop a 'Star Wars movie,' Charlize Theron's kids think her Oscar nom is a "waste of time" and a fourth 'Bad Boys' movie is now in the works. These are the top stories of.. Credit: The Hollywood Reporter Duration: 03:08Published on January 17, 2020

Tweets about this