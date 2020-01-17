Rick Moranis to Return to Acting for First Time Since 1997 with 'Honey, I Shrunk the Kids' Movie!
Wednesday, 12 February 2020 () Rick Moranis is returning to acting for the sequel to the 1989 blockbuster Honey, I Shrunk the Kids! The 66-year-old actor has starred in a few versions of the film in addition to the 1989 movie. He made the 1992 hit Honey, I Blew Up the Kid and the 1997 film Honey, We Shrunk Ourselves [...]
Taika Waititi is in talks to develop a 'Star Wars movie,' Charlize Theron's kids think her Oscar nom is a "waste of time" and a fourth 'Bad Boys' movie is now in the works. These are the top stories of..
Credit: The Hollywood Reporter Duration: 03:08Published