Julia Louis-Dreyfus Thinks Trump Is Doing A Far Superior Version Of 'Veep' (Video)

Just Jared Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ()
Julia Louis-Dreyfus stopped by The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Tuesday (February 11) and took a shot at President Donald Trump. The Emmy-winning actress was on the show to talk about her new movie Downhill and she also reflected on her show Veep and how it relates to Donald Trump. “I feel like he’s [...]
Recent related videos from verified sources

‘Guilt’ made Julia Louis-Dreyfus a climate change activist [Video]‘Guilt’ made Julia Louis-Dreyfus a climate change activist

Julia Louis-Dreyfus has joked that "guilt" prompted her to turn her attention to the climate crisis.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:37Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Julia Louis-Dreyfus Says Trump Makes Her Miss Doing 'Veep'

Julia Louis-Dreyfus sits down for an interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, airing on Tuesday (February 4). The Emmy-winning actress was on the show to talk...
Just Jared

Julia Louis-Dreyfus jokes that Trump's 'Kansas' tweet would have been great 'Veep' material

Julia Louis-Dreyfus was on "Ellen" to promote her new movie "Downhill" but also talked about that Trump Super Bowl tweet and beating cancer.
USATODAY.com


