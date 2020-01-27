Julia Louis-Dreyfus Thinks Trump Is Doing A Far Superior Version Of 'Veep' (Video)

Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

Julia Louis-Dreyfus stopped by The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Tuesday (February 11) and took a shot at President Donald Trump. The Emmy-winning actress was on the show to talk about her new movie Downhill and she also reflected on her show Veep and how it relates to Donald Trump. “I feel like he’s [...] 👓 View full article

