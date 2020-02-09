Global  

Pete Davidson Lands Netflix Comedy Special & the Trailer Just Arrived - Watch! (Video)

Just Jared Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ()
Pete Davidson is getting his own comedy special! The 26-year-old Saturday Night Live comedian stars in a new Netflix original comedy special called Alive from New York, which will debut on the streaming service on February 25. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Pete Davidson In a newly released trailer for the special, he [...]
