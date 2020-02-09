Pete Davidson Lands Netflix Comedy Special & the Trailer Just Arrived - Watch! (Video)
Wednesday, 12 February 2020 () Pete Davidson is getting his own comedy special! The 26-year-old Saturday Night Live comedian stars in a new Netflix original comedy special called Alive from New York, which will debut on the streaming service on February 25. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Pete Davidson In a newly released trailer for the special, he [...]
Los Angeles-based comedian Whitmer Thomas is debuting his very first hour-long stand-up comedy special with HBO. Titled "Whitmer Thomas: The Golden One," Thomas combines deeply personal and provocative stand-up with original songs in the speical. Taped at the legendary Flora-Bama Lounge straddling...
Whitmer Thomas, who stars in the HBO comedy special, "The Golden One," shares how he realized he was good at the "emo" scream and how his bandmate once taught him how to perfect it in the middle of the..