CNN’s Brianna Keilar Calls Out GOP Senators’ ‘Tepid Response’ to DOJ Reversal of Roger Stone Sentence

Mediaite Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ()
CNN anchor Brianna Keilar called out Republican senators’ “tepid response” to the Department of Justice’s reversal on President Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign adviser Roger Stone’s sentence, Wednesday. After playing a clip of Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME), Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA), and Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) avoiding Manu Raju’s questions, Keilar commented, “So, tepid response there at […]
 Under pressure from President Donald Trump, the U.S. Justice Department on Tuesday abruptly moved to seek a shorter prison sentence for veteran Republican operative and long-time Trump adviser Roger Stone, with all four prosecutors quitting the case after the highly unusual reversal. Tamara Lindstrom...

