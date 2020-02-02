Global  

Game Gets Massive Kobe Bryant-Inspired Face Tattoo: “FOREVER”

Wednesday, 12 February 2020
Game Gets Massive Kobe Bryant-Inspired Face Tattoo: “FOREVER”West Coast rapper Game is keeping Kobe Bryant‘s legacy with him every minute of the day. The hip-hop veteran has put Black Mamba’s retired No. 8 Los Angeles Lakers jersey number on his face. Big Facts: On Wednesday, the Los Angeles native hit up social media to share the must-see pics. High-Key Details: This week, […]

The post Game Gets Massive Kobe Bryant-Inspired Face Tattoo: “FOREVER” appeared first on .
