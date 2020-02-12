Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > WATCH: Trump Praises DOJ for Intervening on Roger Stone, Plays Coy With Possible Pardon

WATCH: Trump Praises DOJ for Intervening on Roger Stone, Plays Coy With Possible Pardon

Mediaite Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ()
President Donald Trump refused to say if he’s considering a pardon for his old friend and campaign confidant Roger Stone who was found guilty on seven counts in November of 2017. Trump appeared to admit that Attorney General Bill Barr intervened in the case, early Wednesday morning, after spending part of Tuesday night attacking the […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Trump declines to say if he's considering pardoning Stone

Trump declines to say if he's considering pardoning Stone 01:36

 U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday declined to say whether he is considering pardoning longtime adviser Roger Stone, who was found guilty last year of lying to Congress, obstruction and witness tampering.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Trump Praises AG Barr For 'Taking Charge' Of Roger Stone Case After Prosecutors Quit [Video]Trump Praises AG Barr For 'Taking Charge' Of Roger Stone Case After Prosecutors Quit

President Trump praised Attorney General William Barr for "taking charge" of the case against Roger Stone, his longtime adviser, after the highly unusual exodus of all four members of the prosecution..

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 03:57Published

President Trump Keeping Door Open To Pardon Longtime Ally Roger Stone [Video]President Trump Keeping Door Open To Pardon Longtime Ally Roger Stone

CBS4's Eliott Rodriguez reports this comes after four prosecutors in Stone's Case stepped down after the DOJ backtracked on the sentencing guideline.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:57Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Trump praises Barr for intervening in Roger Stone case

Four federal prosecutors resigned from the Roger Stone case after Justice Department officials under Attorney General William Barr changed their recommended...
CBS News

DOJ to reduce Roger Stone's sentencing recommendation

Several federal prosecutors who worked on the prosecution of Trump ally Roger Stone abruptly withdrew from the case. It comes as critics accuse the president of...
CBS News Also reported by •ReutersNYTimes.com

Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.