WATCH: Trump Praises DOJ for Intervening on Roger Stone, Plays Coy With Possible Pardon
Wednesday, 12 February 2020 () President Donald Trump refused to say if he’s considering a pardon for his old friend and campaign confidant Roger Stone who was found guilty on seven counts in November of 2017. Trump appeared to admit that Attorney General Bill Barr intervened in the case, early Wednesday morning, after spending part of Tuesday night attacking the […]
U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday declined to say whether he is considering pardoning longtime adviser Roger Stone, who was found guilty last year of lying to Congress, obstruction and witness tampering.
President Trump praised Attorney General William Barr for "taking charge" of the case against Roger Stone, his longtime adviser, after the highly unusual exodus of all four members of the prosecution..
