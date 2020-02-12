Global  

Honey, I Shrunk the Kids' Rick Moranis Returns to Acting for Disney Reboot

E! Online Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ()
Rick Moranis will make his return to acting in the Honey, I Shrunk the Kids reboot. The 66-year-old star, who appeared as scientist Wayne Szalinski in the 1989 movie, is set to reprise...
Rick Moranis to Appear in Disney's Reboot 'Honey, I Shrunk the Kids' | THR News [Video]Rick Moranis to Appear in Disney's Reboot 'Honey, I Shrunk the Kids' | THR News

Rick Moranis is returning to one of the franchises he helped build.

Credit: THR News     Duration: 01:16Published


Rick Moranis to Return to Acting for First Time Since 1997 with 'Honey, I Shrunk the Kids' Movie!

Rick Moranis is returning to acting for the sequel to the 1989 blockbuster Honey, I Shrunk the Kids! The 66-year-old actor has starred in a few versions of the...
Just Jared

