Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ( 35 minutes ago )

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is lit. From rap superstar Meek Mill to NBA baller JR Smith, everybody is on the video game juggernaut’s wave. The Season 2 Battle Pass has just dropped with all sorts of amazing new features. From free and premium tiers up for grabs, here’s five reasons the latest season is […]



The post 5 Reasons You Should Buy – Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Season 2 Battle Pass Right Now: “Bring Back A Legendary Character” appeared first on . Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is lit. From rap superstar Meek Mill to NBA baller JR Smith, everybody is on the video game juggernaut’s wave. The Season 2 Battle Pass has just dropped with all sorts of amazing new features. From free and premium tiers up for grabs, here’s five reasons the latest season is […]The post 5 Reasons You Should Buy – Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Season 2 Battle Pass Right Now: “Bring Back A Legendary Character” appeared first on . 👓 View full article

