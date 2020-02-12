Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Are ''Extremely Excited'' to Become Parents

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are starting a new chapter in their lives. In just a few months time, the Brit and Jonas Brothers singer will welcome their first child together. A source...

You Might Like

Recent related news from verified sources Sophie Turner & Joe Jonas Are Expecting a Baby! (Exclusive) Sophie Turner is pregnant! Multiple sources have confirmed to JustJaredJr.com that the 23-year-old Game of Thrones star and her 30-year-old entertainer hubby are...

Just Jared Jr 5 hours ago



Sophie Turner Is Pregnant, Expecting First Child with Joe Jonas (Exclusive) Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are expecting their first child together, multiple sources confirm exclusively to JustJared.com! The 23-year-old actress is pregnant...

Just Jared 5 hours ago





Tweets about this