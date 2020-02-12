Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Are ''Extremely Excited'' to Become Parents

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Are ''Extremely Excited'' to Become Parents

E! Online Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ()
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are starting a new chapter in their lives. In just a few months time, the Brit and Jonas Brothers singer will welcome their first child together. A source...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Sophie Turner & Joe Jonas Are Expecting a Baby! (Exclusive)

Sophie Turner is pregnant! Multiple sources have confirmed to JustJaredJr.com that the 23-year-old Game of Thrones star and her 30-year-old entertainer hubby are...
Just Jared Jr

Sophie Turner Is Pregnant, Expecting First Child with Joe Jonas (Exclusive)

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are expecting their first child together, multiple sources confirm exclusively to JustJared.com! The 23-year-old actress is pregnant...
Just Jared


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.