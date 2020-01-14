Asher Angel & Annie LeBlanc Looked So Cute On Their Anniversary Trip To Turks & Caicos!
Wednesday, 12 February 2020 () Annie LeBlanc jumps on Asher Angel‘s back for a super cute photo while vacationing at Beaches Turks and Caicos earlier this month! The cute couple celebrated their one year anniversary, as well as an early Valentine’s Day at the tropical getaway. Annie called the vacation “a trip to remember,” while Asher captioned one photo, “Livin [...]
Asher Angel is a multi-talented actor, singer, dancer and musician who has been performing since he was six years old. He is best known for his role as Billy Batson in the highly praised Warner Bros/DC..