slowthai Confronts Fan At NME Awards

Clash Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ()
slowthai Confronts Fan At NME AwardsHe dives into the front row...

*slowthai* got into a confrontation at the NME Awards tonight (February 12th).

The ceremony is taking place at London's Brixton Academy, and will be closed by The 1975.

Taylor Swift made a surprise appearance, before slowthai and Mura Masa linked to perform their single 'Deal Wiv It'.

A fan seemed to get slowthai's attention, and after a verbal exchange the rapper threw his plastic pint glass into the front row.

Diving into the crowd, he was quickly pulled away by security.

Here's some fan clips...



There’s no fucking way slowthai just jumped into the crowd and had a scrap pic.twitter.com/IQPuZhni8i

— Georgia (@1975Georgia_) February 12, 2020



someone called slowthai misogynistic pic.twitter.com/OZiQkHbH36

— (@Dardanius) February 12, 2020

