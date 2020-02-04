Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Anna Cathcart Shares Super Cute 'To All The Boys 2' BTS Video With Janel Parrish & Lana Condor

Anna Cathcart Shares Super Cute 'To All The Boys 2' BTS Video With Janel Parrish & Lana Condor

Just Jared Jr Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ()
Anna Cathcart is giving fans a behind-the-scenes look at To All The Boys 2: P.S. I Still Love You! The 16-year-old actress shared a super cute video of her and Janel Parrish reuniting with Lana Condor and writer Jenny Han on set. “in honour of our movie COMING OUT GUYS ITS OUT RN ON NETFLIX [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Vanity Fair - Published < > Embed
News video: Noah Centineo & Lana Condor Take a Lie Detector Test

Noah Centineo & Lana Condor Take a Lie Detector Test 10:03

 Noah Centineo and Lana Condor, stars of 'To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You,' take Vanity Fair's infamous lie detector test. Does Lana think Noah would make a good X-Men? Does Noah consider himself a heartthrob? Does Lana believe you should always tell your crush if you like them? Does Noah go...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Lana Condor shares dating tips to help you navigate your love life [Video]Lana Condor shares dating tips to help you navigate your love life

Lana Condor from Netflix's hit movie “To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before” is here to calm all of your first date jitters 😰💖

Credit: Pop Culture by In the Know     Duration: 02:09Published

The Best Beet Retreat Ever: Together for Our Industry and for Kids of Puerto Rico [Video]The Best Beet Retreat Ever: Together for Our Industry and for Kids of Puerto Rico

For me, and many of us in San Juan last week for the Beet Retreat, it was high point in our work life:  A small group of innovators having frank discussions about the future of television - exploring..

Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate     Duration: 02:15Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Lana Condor Recalls The Moment She Knew 'To All The Boys 2' Was Really Special For Asian Americans

Lana Condor is remember a moment during filming of To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You that really stood out as special. The 22-year-old actress opened up in...
Just Jared Jr

'To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You' Review: If you're hopeless romantic, don't keep your hopes high from Peter-Lara

Here's our review of 'To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You' starring Lana Condor and Noah Centineo in lead roles.
DNA Also reported by •FOXNews.comNYTimes.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

BabesRedHead

Nessa RT @justjaredjr: .@annacathcart shared the cutest video of her @JanelParrish and @lanacondor reuniting on the set of #ToAlltheBoys2! Watc… 1 hour ago

justjaredjr

Just Jared Jr. .@annacathcart shared the cutest video of her @JanelParrish and @lanacondor reuniting on the set of #ToAlltheBoys2!… https://t.co/Vb4hMJJ54G 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.