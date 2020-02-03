Global  

Chance the Rapper Says He & Kanye West Were 'Paired Together by God'

Just Jared Thursday, 13 February 2020 ()
Chance the Rapper is opening up about his friendship with Kanye West. During an upcoming interview with NBC News, the 26-year-old rapper talked about his relationship with the 42-year-old “Closed on Sunday” rapper. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Chance the Rapper “I think iron sharpens iron,” Chance said. “We’re both imperfect people and [...]
