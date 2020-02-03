Chance the Rapper Says He & Kanye West Were 'Paired Together by God'
Thursday, 13 February 2020 () Chance the Rapper is opening up about his friendship with Kanye West. During an upcoming interview with NBC News, the 26-year-old rapper talked about his relationship with the 42-year-old “Closed on Sunday” rapper. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Chance the Rapper “I think iron sharpens iron,” Chance said. “We’re both imperfect people and [...]
Chance the Rapper to Host 2020 Kids' Choice Awards On Feb. 13, Nickelodeon confirmed Chance the Rapper as the host of the Kids' Choice Awards on March 22, 2020. It will be Chance’s first time hosting the show, which has previously seen hosts such as Jack Black, Will Smith, Nick Jonas and John Cena....