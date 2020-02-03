Chance the Rapper Says He & Kanye West Were 'Paired Together by God'

Thursday, 13 February 2020 ( 4 days ago )

Chance the Rapper is opening up about his friendship with Kanye West. During an upcoming interview with NBC News, the 26-year-old rapper talked about his relationship with the 42-year-old “Closed on Sunday” rapper. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Chance the Rapper “I think iron sharpens iron,” Chance said. “We’re both imperfect people and [...] 👓 View full article

