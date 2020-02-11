Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > What is the Sirtfood Diet? The way of eating believes in red wine, cocoa and 'skinny genes'

What is the Sirtfood Diet? The way of eating believes in red wine, cocoa and 'skinny genes'

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 11 February 2020 ()
The Sirtfood Diet seems like it could be too good to be true – and there are some who caution it is.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

jessycarol8

jessycarol What is Sirtfood diet and how does it help in #weightloss? #Diet_Congress_2020. @Auckland, @April 13-14, #Diet,… https://t.co/lB0CztxmAY 5 hours ago

reviews_blogger

Blogger Book Reviews What is the Sirtfood Diet? The way of eating believes in red wine, cocoa and 'skinny genes' The Sirtfood Diet seem… https://t.co/8GrT0nkv3p 1 day ago

TheWorldnews143

The World News What Is the Sirtfood Diet? Inside Adele’s Reported New Weight Loss Program https://t.co/Hp6aSk44WM https://t.co/IuUzmGCqyR 1 day ago

grace_m_stetson

Grace Stetson Anything that promises a seven-pound weight loss in ONE WEEK, and tells you to restrict to 1,000 calories per day,… https://t.co/3x3c59WyGQ 2 days ago

fatdecimater

JessicaRyan RT @berationable: We have another #diet fad that is blowing up. When you knock one down, another pops up in its place. Please don’t go craz… 2 days ago

berationable

Rationable We have another #diet fad that is blowing up. When you knock one down, another pops up in its place. Please don’t g… https://t.co/DiUXPALZwJ 2 days ago

NewsLeaderNOW

The News Leader Bottom line: if it sounds too good to be true, it is. https://t.co/yMXhOWMKdv 2 days ago

ASG_5150

ASG What is the Sirtfood Diet? The way of eating believes in red wine, cocoa and 'skinny genes' https://t.co/mD12fayiGd via @usatoday 2 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.