'Goblin' Actress Go Soo Jung Passed Away at 24

AceShowbiz Thursday, 13 February 2020 ()
The South Korean actress, who was also featured in BTS' 'With Seoul' video, has reportedly been laid to rest in a private service attended by family and friends.
