Malaika Arora on Wendell Rodricks' demise: His belief in me was everything

Mid-Day Thursday, 13 February 2020 ()
Malaika Arora on Wendell Rodricks' demise: His belief in me was everythingAce designer Wendell Rodricks passed away at the age of 59 on Wednesday in Goa. Bollywood actors expressed grief over his death on social media.

Malaika Arora remembered Rodricks by sharing a throwback picture along with the late designer on Instagram with a post that reads, "A master couturier and his muse [?]..... RIP our...
Bollywood mourns demise of Wendell Rodricks

Ace fashion designer Wendell Rodricks who was also known as the green crusader of his hometown, Goa, has passed away. He was 59. According to the reports,...
IndiaTimes

Wendell was a mentor: Waluscha De Sousa

Popular model turned actress Waluscha De Sousa, who shared a close bond with her mentor and fashion guru Wendell Rodricks expressed her grief on the untimely...
IndiaTimes


