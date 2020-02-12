|
Malaika Arora on Wendell Rodricks' demise: His belief in me was everything
|
|
Thursday, 13 February 2020 ()
Ace designer Wendell Rodricks passed away at the age of 59 on Wednesday in Goa. Bollywood actors expressed grief over his death on social media.
Malaika Arora remembered Rodricks by sharing a throwback picture along with the late designer on Instagram with a post that reads, "A master couturier and his muse [?]..... RIP our...
|
|
|
You Might Like
Recent related news from verified sources
Bollywood mourns demise of Wendell RodricksAce fashion designer Wendell Rodricks who was also known as the green crusader of his hometown, Goa, has passed away. He was 59. According to the reports,...
IndiaTimes
Wendell was a mentor: Waluscha De SousaPopular model turned actress Waluscha De Sousa, who shared a close bond with her mentor and fashion guru Wendell Rodricks expressed her grief on the untimely...
IndiaTimes
Tweets about this