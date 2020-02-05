Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Noah Centineo & Lana Condor Grill Each Other While Taking Lie Detector Tests

Noah Centineo & Lana Condor Grill Each Other While Taking Lie Detector Tests

Just Jared Jr Thursday, 13 February 2020 ()
Noah Centineo and Lana Condor strapped up to a lie detector machine and asked each other questions. The To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You co-stars each took turns getting grilled by the other person and it was hilarious! One of the questions that Noah asked Lana was if she liked all of [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Vanity Fair - Published < > Embed
News video: Noah Centineo & Lana Condor Take a Lie Detector Test

Noah Centineo & Lana Condor Take a Lie Detector Test 10:03

 Noah Centineo and Lana Condor, stars of 'To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You,' take Vanity Fair's infamous lie detector test. Does Lana think Noah would make a good X-Men? Does Noah consider himself a heartthrob? Does Lana believe you should always tell your crush if you like them? Does Noah go...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Noah Centineo & Lana Condor Answer the Web's Most Searched Questions [Video]Noah Centineo & Lana Condor Answer the Web's Most Searched Questions

"To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You" stars Noah Centineo and Lana Condor take the WIRED Autocomplete Interview and answers the internet's most searched questions about themselves. Is Noah Centineo..

Credit: WIRED     Duration: 08:12Published

Lana Condor Talks 'To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You' [Video]Lana Condor Talks "To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You"

Lana Condor talks about what's new for Lara Jean in "To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You."

Credit: LIVE with Kelly and Ryan     Duration: 01:18Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Lana Condor Is Glad That She & Noah Centineo Don't Hate Each Other!

Lana Condor has been doing a lot of press with her To All the Boys co-star Noah Centineo, but thankfully they like each other! The 22-year-old actress opened up...
Just Jared Jr Also reported by •Just Jared

Lana Condor, Rowan Blanchard & Amandla Stenberg Get Glam at Vanity Fair Oscar Party 2020

Lana Condor looked so glamorous while stepping out for the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party! The 22-year-old actress hit the carpet on Sunday night (February 9) at...
Just Jared


Tweets about this

kattMonzon

Kathy Monzon 💖 RT @EW: P.S. we love them. 💕 #ToAllTheBoys2 stars @lanacondor, @noahcent, and @jordan_fisher take us inside their Netflix sequel (and lov… 2 minutes ago

etherealmencent

w v d 🌻 RT @NoahCentUpdates: More pictures of Noah Centineo and Lana Condor for New York Times https://t.co/4JhhC4dpN7 20 minutes ago

ADORINGMARA

adri🔮 RT @admiringbassett: so you’re telling me noah centineo & lana condor AREN’T in love? hm. 30 minutes ago

admiringbassett

kiki 🔮 so you’re telling me noah centineo & lana condor AREN’T in love? hm. 31 minutes ago

kellyseverseike

Kelly Severseike RT @nytimes: "If people believe that we’re together or they want us to be, I think that means we did our job as actors," Lana Condor said.… 36 minutes ago

consvinsky

𝒗𝒊𝒄 the idol you’d like to... (YOU CAN NOT USE AN IDOL MORE THAN ONCE) 1. noah centineo 2. ariana grande 3. jordan fis… https://t.co/AFt928jmq1 36 minutes ago

santanareads

john ambrose lovebot • PSISLY DAY! 💌 RT @lovrsontheside: noah centineo lana condor and jordan fisher knowing they're the only trio to exist ever #toalltheboys2 https://t.co/xfC… 56 minutes ago

tur_der

der.tur RT @EW: Happily ever after is about to spin out of control. 💕 @lanacondor, @noahcent, and @Jordan_Fisher open up about their love triangle… 59 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.