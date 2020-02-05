Noah Centineo & Lana Condor Grill Each Other While Taking Lie Detector Tests

Thursday, 13 February 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Noah Centineo and Lana Condor strapped up to a lie detector machine and asked each other questions. The To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You co-stars each took turns getting grilled by the other person and it was hilarious! One of the questions that Noah asked Lana was if she liked all of [...] 👓 View full article

