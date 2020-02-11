Global  

Brenda Song & Macaulay Culkin Are Trying To Have Babies

Thursday, 13 February 2020
Brenda Song and longtime boyfriend Macaulay Culkin are wanting to start a family! The couple opened up about trying to have kids in the 39-year-old actor’s new Esquire cover story. “People don’t realize how incredibly kind and loyal and sweet and smart he is,” Brenda told the mag. “Truly what makes Mack so special is [...]
News video: Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song are trying for a baby

Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song are trying for a baby 01:12

 Macaulay Culkin is trying for a baby with his partner Brenda Song, as the happy couple would love to start their own family soon.

Macaulay Culkin Says He Bombed His Audition for This Oscar-Nominated Film

Macaulay Culkin‘s audition for an Oscar-nominated film was apparently a disaster. The 39-year-old Home Alone actor recently revealed that he auditioned for a...
