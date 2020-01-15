Dove Cameron Adds Tiny Twists To Her Hair For Michael Kors Fashion Show in NYC
Wednesday, 12 February 2020 () Dove Cameron added some fun and tiny twists to her blonde hair for the Michael Kors FW20 Runway Show on Wednesday afternoon (February 12) in New York City. The 24-year-old actress and singer met up with Olivia Holt, Halston Sage, Ava Michelle, Cameron Dallas and Larsen Thompson on the front row for the event. PHOTOS: [...]
Luke Perry and Cameron Boyce Excluded From 2020 Oscars 'In Memoriam' Each year, the Oscars takes a moment to honor those who died in the previous year with their 'In Memoriam' presentation. Among those remembered at this year’s ceremony were Kirk Douglas, Kobe Bryant, Doris Day and John Singleton....
Rep. Ayanna Pressley Reveals Struggle With Alopecia. The Democrat from Massachusetts shared the news in a video from 'The Root.'. She is one of nearly seven million in the United States with the skin..
Credit: In The Know Wibbitz Duration: 01:15Published
While attending her first ever fashion show on Wednesday, Kelsea Ballerini spotted non other than Blake Lively in person, and had the appropriate reaction. The... E! Online Also reported by •Just Jared
Tweets about this
Just Jared Jr. Dove Cameron added a fun little element to her hair for the Michael Kors fashion show today, which she attended alo… https://t.co/AilAr4a6M7 3 hours ago