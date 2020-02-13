Global  

The Masked Singer Unmasks Miss Monster

E! Online Thursday, 13 February 2020 ()
Bow down to the Queen of Funk. Chaka Khan was just revealed to have been masquerading as Miss Monster on The Masked Singer, joining Drew Carey and Lil Wayne in this season's hall of...
