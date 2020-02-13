‘Doing the Lord’s Work’: Lou Dobbs Scoffs at Notion That DOJ is Independent, Does Cartwheels Over Trump’s Meddling
Thursday, 13 February 2020 () Fox Business host Lou Dobbs praised Attorney General Bill Barr’s intervention in the Roger Stone sentencing as “doing the Lord’s work” and archly dismissed the notion that the Justice Department must be free from White House influence: “I heard that ‘independent’ crap from James Comey!” Speaking with guest David Bossie, the former deputy campaign manager […]