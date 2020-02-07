Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Nikki Bella & Fiance Artem Chigvintsev Can't Agree on Their Baby's Middle Name

Nikki Bella & Fiance Artem Chigvintsev Can't Agree on Their Baby's Middle Name

Just Jared Thursday, 13 February 2020 ()
Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev just announced that they’re expecting their first child together and in a new podcast episode, revealed they’re in disagreement about the baby’s middle name. During The Bellas Podcast tonight (February 12), the newly engaged couple shared that although they haven’t decided on a name for their child yet, they were [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev already know baby's gender [Video]Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev already know baby's gender

Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev have admitted they already know their unborn baby's gender, but they're keeping it under wraps.

Credit: Bang Media World     Duration: 01:07Published

Nikki Bella felt relationship pressure [Video]Nikki Bella felt relationship pressure

Nikki Bella was ready to "freak and run" before she found out she was pregnant because she was feeling "pressure" after getting engaged.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 01:12Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev already know baby's gender


ContactMusic

Why Pregnant Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev Can't Agree on Baby Names

What will Nikki Bella and fiancé Artem Chigvintsev name their baby? She and twin sister and Total Bellas co-star Brie Bella announced last month they were both...
E! Online


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.