Julia Louis-Dreyfus Brings 'Downhill' To NYC With Co-Star Will Ferrell

Just Jared Thursday, 13 February 2020 ()
Julia Louis-Dreyfus wears a sexy black dress for the premiere of her new movie, Downhill, at SVA Theater on Wednesday night (February 12) in New York City. The 59-year-old actress joined her co-stars Will Ferrell, Zach Woods, Zoe Chao, Giulio Berruti, Ammon Jacob Ford and Julian Grey on the red carpet at the event. PHOTOS: [...]
News video: Zach Woods Could Not Stop Himself From Laughing At Will Ferrell On The Set Of

Zach Woods Could Not Stop Himself From Laughing At Will Ferrell On The Set Of "Downhill" 03:00

 Actor Zach Woods shares what it was like working with "Downhill" co-stars Will Ferrell and Julia Louis-Dreyfus. BUILD is a live interview series like no other—a chance for fans to sit inches away from some of today’s biggest names in entertainment, tech, fashion and business as they share the...

