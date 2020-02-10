Bernie Sanders Fires Back at James Carville After Relentless Criticism: He’s a ‘Political Hack’
Thursday, 13 February 2020 () After days of intense criticism from longtime Democratic strategist James Carville, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) fired back in a big way. Appearing on Anderson Cooper: 360 Wednesday night, the Vermont senator dismissed the former Bill Clinton strategist who had been supporting Democratic Senator Michael Bennet, who dropped out on New Hampshire primary night. “James, with […]
