Bernie Sanders Fires Back at James Carville After Relentless Criticism: He’s a ‘Political Hack’

After days of intense criticism from longtime Democratic strategist James Carville, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) fired back in a big way. Appearing on Anderson Cooper: 360 Wednesday night, the Vermont senator dismissed the former Bill Clinton strategist who had been supporting Democratic Senator Michael Bennet, who dropped out on New Hampshire primary night. “James, with […]

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Wall Street Waves Off Sanders Candidacy Bernie Sanders is on the rise. He did well at the Iowa caucus, winning the states popular vote. He squeaked out a victory in New Hampshire. Many Democrats think Sanders is now the frontrunner. However,.. Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:45Published 1 day ago In New Hampshire, Dems seek to prove their viability From Bernie Sanders' "multi-generational, multi-racial political movement" to Amy Klobuchar's "movement of fired up democrats" to Joe Biden's support "from black and brown voters", Democratic.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 03:40Published 2 days ago

Recent related news from verified sources Bernie Sanders calls James Carville 'political hack' after criticism Sen. Bernie Sanders called former President Clinton adviser James Carville a “political hack” two days after Carville said it would be the “end of days”...

FOXNews.com 13 hours ago



‘I Don’t Want To Be in a Cult!’ James Carville Warns Against Dems Nominating Bernie Sanders Democratic strategist *James Carville* turned things up to 11 again by warning that the Democratic Party would essentially become a "cult" by nominating Senator...

Mediaite 3 days ago





Tweets about this