Bernie Sanders Fires Back at James Carville After Relentless Criticism: He’s a ‘Political Hack’

Mediaite Thursday, 13 February 2020 ()
After days of intense criticism from longtime Democratic strategist James Carville, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) fired back in a big way. Appearing on Anderson Cooper: 360 Wednesday night, the Vermont senator dismissed the former Bill Clinton strategist who had been supporting Democratic Senator Michael Bennet, who dropped out on New Hampshire primary night. “James, with […]
News video: Biden's 2020 Bid On The Verge Of Implosion, Sanders On The Rise

Biden's 2020 Bid On The Verge Of Implosion, Sanders On The Rise 00:33

 REUTERS/Brian Snyder Former Vice President Joe Biden's disastrous results in Iowa and expected flop in New Hampshire have some establishment Democrats panicking. Sen. Bernie Sanders' simultaneous rise in national polls and strong support across the early states is intensifying their fears that the...

Bernie Sanders is on the rise. He did well at the Iowa caucus, winning the states popular vote. He squeaked out a victory in New Hampshire. Many Democrats think Sanders is now the frontrunner. However,..

From Bernie Sanders' "multi-generational, multi-racial political movement" to Amy Klobuchar's "movement of fired up democrats" to Joe Biden's support "from black and brown voters", Democratic..

Bernie Sanders calls James Carville 'political hack' after criticism

Sen. Bernie Sanders called former President Clinton adviser James Carville a "political hack" two days after Carville said it would be the "end of days"...
FOXNews.com

'I Don't Want To Be in a Cult!' James Carville Warns Against Dems Nominating Bernie Sanders

Democratic strategist *James Carville* turned things up to 11 again by warning that the Democratic Party would essentially become a "cult" by nominating Senator...
Mediaite


