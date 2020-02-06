Global  

The Game Pays Tribute to Kobe Bryant With Face Tattoo

AceShowbiz Thursday, 13 February 2020 ()
The 'El Chapo' rapper gets the late NBA legend's old jersey number as well as his autograph inked above his right eyebrow after performing in Glasgow, Scotland.
The Game Reveals Kobe Bryant Face Tattoo, 'Forever'

The Game will pay homage to the late Kobe Bryant everywhere he goes from now on -- the rapper has revealed a new face tattoo in honor of the NBA legend. Game...
TMZ.com

The Game Reveals Kobe Bryant Face Tattoo - See His Tribute!

The Game reveals he got a Kobe Bryant tribute tattoo on his face. See the pictures! – TMZ This Justin and Hailey Bieber moment is so special. – Just Jared Jr...
Just Jared

