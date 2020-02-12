Global  

Margot Robbie set to work with Christian Bale

Mid-Day Thursday, 13 February 2020 ()
Actress Margot Robbie will soon be seen alongside actor Christian Bale in David O. Russells next film. Russell will direct the film from his own script. Plot details are being kept under wraps. Matthew Budman produces the project, reports variety.com.

Russell had been considering options in the last few months while waiting...
Margot Robbie to co-star with Christian Bale in David O. Russell flick

Margot Robbie to co-star with Christian Bale in David O. Russell flick

 Margot Robbie is set to star alongside Christian Bale in David O. Russell's new movie.

