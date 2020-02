Thursday, 13 February 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

It's the season of love for couples. On the eve of Valentine's Day, Rajkummar Rao expressed his feelings for his partner Patralekhaa. The Stree actor took to his Instagram handle and wrote a heartfelt two-page letter for his girlfriend.



Addressing his love of life as "Dear Patralekha", Rajkummar wrote: "It's the month of love... 👓 View full article